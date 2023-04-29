Show You Care
24-foot-tall American flag to fly over Mount Trashmore, starting in the summer

Mount Trashmore in Cedar Rapids will see a permanent change later this year with the addition of a 24-foot-tall American Flag at its summit.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mount Trashmore in Cedar Rapids will see a permanent change later this year with the addition of a 24-foot-tall United States flag at its summit.

AMVETS Post 6 in Cedar Rapids started the process of installing the flag back in 2019. The group is still raising money to cover the costs of the project and future maintenance, which could cost up to $20,000.

Supporters said that it would also be a symbol of the resilience of the city after the 2008 flood, COVID-19 Pandemic, and the 2020 Derecho.

Donald King III the commander of AMVETS Post 6 said “The community survived, and it’s something we can all be proud of,” Donald King III, the commander of AMVETS Post 6, said “We’re here to stay.”

More information on The Mount Trashmore Flag Project is available here. A ceremony is planned for Flag Day, June 14th, to raise the flag for the first time.

Donations can be mailed to: AMVETS Post 6

Mount Trashmore Flag Project

700 2nd St SW

Cedar Rapids, IA 52404

