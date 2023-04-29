Show You Care
2 rare leopards born at Pittsburgh Zoo

The cubs were born March 18.
The cubs were born March 18.(Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 12:18 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(CNN) - Two Amur leopard cubs are the latest additions to the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium.

They were born March 18.

Mother Semba, who was also born at the zoo, and the cubs are thriving.

Anyone anxious to see them will have to wait until June though. That’s when they get vaccinated and learn how to navigate the outdoors.

But for now, animal lovers can lend a helping hand in naming them.

For a $5 donation, people can submit name recommendations on the zoo’s website.

The contest is expected to close at the end of May.

Amur leopards are considered one of the rarest subspecies of cats on earth.

There are roughly 100 critically endangered leopards surviving in the wild in their native Russia and China.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

