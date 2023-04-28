“We are hurting” - Food bank is voicing concerns over SNAP bill

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - CommUnity Crisis Services and Food Bank is seeing a huge increase of people come to their food pantry.

Julia Winter, Director of Development, said the foot pantry is under stress from inflation and recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. Although they’re worried that if this bill becomes law then they won’t be able to keep up with demand.

“We are hurting and it’s not just this food bank, it’s pantry’s across Iowa and it’s not just at this level, it’s the people that we serve too,” said Winter.

Supporters of the bill say it would help stop abuse of the program. Iowa State Senator, Republican Carrie Koelker said in part “a system needs to be in place to prevent erroneous payments taking resources away from those in need. We need to take care of the vulnerable and people needing this system and protect the integrity of the assistance programs.”

Grow Johnson Country, a non-profit that helps distribute produce to 16 organizations, including CommUnity Crisis Services is concerned too.

“We are expecting that there will be a lot more demand at the food pantries that we send food to and we would like to have more support,” said Claire Zabel, Food & Farm Specialist at Grow Johnson County.

Winter says some people that come to their food pantry have to work more than one job. She empathized how this would hurt every Iowan.

”I think the SNAP bill will not only add to the stress to being able to afford food but it’s going to add anxiety. It’s going to add other mental health conditions,” said Winter.

These organizations say if Governor Kim Reynolds signs this bill into law then they would need more community support; like donations or an increase of volunteers.

