Waterloo Safe Neighborhoods Commission holds forum to help address gun violence with city

The city founded the commission last year to find solutions to curb the violence.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) -The Waterloo Safety Commission met Thursday evening to discuss gun violence and ways to address it.

The city founded the commission last year in an effort to curb crime in the community.

People at the forum shared their experiences and suggestions, like increasing summer activity options for youth at risk.

Jonathan Grieder the chair of the Commision and member of the Waterloo City Council stated, “I think they are absolutely all things that we need to take back some of them will be long-term pieces that we have to plug away at some of them I would really like to get done this summer for kids because one of the big things was kids need something to do.”

Another forum is scheduled for May. Residents are encouraged to contact Grieder with suggestions for the Commission.

