Turning cooler, windier with occasional showers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cooler and windier weather is still on track for the weekend.

Showers will be possible this evening, with a rumble of thunder possible too. We will likely see a break early on Saturday, with additional showers possible by later in the afternoon. Highs will be held back a bit in the 50s and 60s as cooler air floods into the region.

Temperatures will only be in the upper 40s to low 50s on Sunday and Monday, with lingering showers possible for the last day of the weekend. Winds will also be stronger, with gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range or more on both days. Dress warmly if planning on outdoor activities.

A warming trend returns next week as highs reach the upper 60s by the middle of it.

