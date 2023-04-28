Suspects in more than 30 Midwest burglaries arrested after break-in at Iowa City bakery

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Iowa City said they arrested two Minnesota men suspected of more than 30 burglaries across the Midwest, including one at an Iowa City business earlier this month.

In a criminal complaint, police said Najee Abdullah, 32, and Richard Holston, 43, both of Saint Paul, Minnesota, were seen in surveillance footage breaking into Acapulco Mexican Bakery, located at 1937 Keokuk Street in Iowa City, just after 4 a.m. on April 4.

Law enforcement said the two used burglar tools to smash out the front door, ransacking the business and stealing cash before fleeing in a white 2012 Audi Q5.

Investigators said the suspects were also involved in burglaries of Mexican businesses in North Liberty, Waterloo and Ankeny in the days before and after the Iowa City burglary.

Law enforcement said the two suspects were pulled over for a traffic violation in Eagle Grove on April 2, two days before the burglary at the Iowa City Bakery.

Body camera footage from a search of their vehicle during that traffic stop shows the suspects wearing the same clothes they were seen wearing during the bakery burglary.

The burglary tools used in that burglary were also found in the vehicle during the search.

Law enforcement said the Adbullah and Holston are involved in a common scheme of committing business burglaries all across the Midwest and are suspected of involvement in more than 30 burglaries.

Both Abdullah and Holston are charged with possession of burglars tools, third degree burglary, second degree criminal mischief for the Iowa City burglary.

