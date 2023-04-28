Showers and cooler weather ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clouds and shower chances increase as we move toward the weekend.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

Mild conditions are found through the afternoon as the front approaches. As the front gets closer it looks like late Friday will be the first chance for some rainfall. Currently, it looks like the rainfall amounts will be light throughout the weekend. Shower chances do remain with us into Sunday.

Cooling conditions move our way (KCRG)

Cooler and windy conditions will bring the weekend to an end on Sunday.

The Mississippi will be cresting from today through the upcoming weekend. Remember you can always get updated river levels at KCRG.com

