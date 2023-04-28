Officials: Mississippi River crests at third-highest level in McGregor

MCGREGOR, Iowa (KCRG) - Following efforts to protect Clayton County communities from flood water, the Mississippi River has crested at McGregor.

Data from the National Weather Service in La Crosse indicates the river has fallen slightly since reaching it’s highest point of 22.91 feet Friday morning. Friday’s crest is the third highest level the river has reached at McGregor. The river reached 25.38 feet during the historic floods of 1965 and 23.75 feet in 2001.

Officials and volunteers spent more than a week preparing for the river’s rise by setting up HESCO barriers, filling sandbags and installing pumps. The flooding forced the evacuation of homes in south McGregor as well as the closure of the Casino Queen at Marquette. Several roads across the county have also been closed.

The river is expected to stay above major flood stage into next week.

Track the latest river levels by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.