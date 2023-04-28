Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Officials: Mississippi River crests at third-highest level in McGregor

Flooding along the Mississippi River at McGregor as seen from NewsDrone9 on Friday, April 28,...
Flooding along the Mississippi River at McGregor as seen from NewsDrone9 on Friday, April 28, 2023. (ETHAN STEIN/KCRG)((ETHAN STEIN/KCRG))
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCGREGOR, Iowa (KCRG) - Following efforts to protect Clayton County communities from flood water, the Mississippi River has crested at McGregor.

Data from the National Weather Service in La Crosse indicates the river has fallen slightly since reaching it’s highest point of 22.91 feet Friday morning. Friday’s crest is the third highest level the river has reached at McGregor. The river reached 25.38 feet during the historic floods of 1965 and 23.75 feet in 2001.

Officials and volunteers spent more than a week preparing for the river’s rise by setting up HESCO barriers, filling sandbags and installing pumps. The flooding forced the evacuation of homes in south McGregor as well as the closure of the Casino Queen at Marquette. Several roads across the county have also been closed.

The river is expected to stay above major flood stage into next week.

Track the latest river levels by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathryn Mortensen Zimmerman
Iowa woman arrested after interfering with officials during bomb incident
Train Derailment in Wisconsin (PHOTO BY: IOWA STORM CHSING NETWORK)
Train derails into Mississippi River in Wisconsin; multiple injured
Adventureland adds new chaperone policy for 2023 season
Raymond Lapinski, 29, is accused of threatening to kill a police sergeant in Connecticut.
Man arrested after threatening to kill police sergeant
Leaders with Mercy Iowa City confirmed Dr. Bushra Sulieman’s death on Thursday.
American doctor with ties to eastern Iowa killed in Sudan

Latest News

Police investigate the scene of a shooting in northwest Cedar Rapids.
15-year-old charged with first-degree murder in Cedar Rapids shooting
Suspects in more than 30 Midwest burglaries arrested after break-in at Iowa City bakery
One injured in wrong-way crash on Highway 218 in Waterloo
A Waterloo man was airlifted to the hospital Friday morning after a wrong-way, head-on crash...
Waterloo man hospitalized after wrong-way crash on Highway 218