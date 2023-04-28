Show You Care
Musical composer surprises Indianola students minutes before showtime

Students at a central Iowa high school got a surprise as they prepared to perform in their spring musical.
By KCCI
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
The students in Indianola are putting on the Addams Family, and they got to meet the man behind the music himself.

The students received a special video message from composer Andrew Lippa in their choir room on Thursday.

But during the video, it appeared Lippa had technical difficulties. Seconds later, Lippa walked into the choir room to surprise the students, who were brought to tears.

Choir director Myles Finn made it all happen. He has more than a million followers on TikTok, with his most popular video showing a dramatic unveiling of the spring musical “The Addams Family.”

The viral video caught Lippa’s attention.

Lippa stayed after the show to answer questions from the audience. The show runs through Saturday at the Indianola High School auditorium.

