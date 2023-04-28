Show You Care
Mild today, but a cool change is ahead

By Joe Winters
Updated: 40 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front approaches bringing a change for the final days of April

Pinpoint Futurecast showing scattered shower chance late Friday
Pinpoint Futurecast showing scattered shower chance late Friday(KCRG)

With the front progressing across the state, we are expecting more cloudiness and eventually some rainfall. The showers are expected to remain scattered with the best chances this evening and again later Saturday into early Sunday morning.

Rainfall forecast through the weekend
Rainfall forecast through the weekend(KCRG)

Currently, it looks like the rainfall amounts will be light. Cooler and windy conditions will bring the weekend to an end on Sunday.

The Mississippi will be cresting from today through the upcoming weekend. Remember you can always get updated river levels at KCRG.com

