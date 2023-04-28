Show You Care
Man convicted twice in fatal Linn County stabbing asks for new trial

Court documents say a man now convicted twice of stabbing and killing his girlfriend in Linn County wants a new trial.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
A jury first convicted Greg Davis of first degree murder in 2018, but the Iowa Supreme Court overturned the conviction in 2020.

It ruled a judge left out Davis’ insanity defense in jury instructions. A judge then found him guilty of second degree murder in a bench trial in February this year.

His sentencing has been pushed back to May 12.

Greg has admitted to stabbing Carrie Davis more than 20 times in 2017.

Police said Greg rolled her body up in carpet and left it in the back of a trailer. His attorneys claimed he suffered from a mental defect and drug use at the time.

Carrie and Greg have the same last name, but they are not related.

