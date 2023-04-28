Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Loras captures Drake flag and Drake history in the 4x800

By Jack Lido and Chelsie Brown
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Loras men’s 4x800 meter team defended their Drake crown in a big way Thursday.

The Duhawks finished in 7.22.17, breaking the Drake Relays college record held by Prairie View, set in 1979. It also surpassed their onw Division III record.

Three of Loras’ runners are from Eastern Iowa schools: anchor Mike Jasa from Prairie, Carter Oberfell from Wahlert and Wyatt Kelly from Hudson. Ryan Harvey was the fourth member of the relay team.

“Usually I cant hear people when I run, you’re so focused. But today with the crowd I could hear everything (the PA announcer), was saying and I could hear my coach in the stands saying you could break the record!’” said Jasa. “Our goal is to run fast and be a part of something special, and that’s what it was.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathryn Mortensen Zimmerman
Iowa woman arrested after interfering with officials during bomb incident
Train Derailment in Wisconsin (PHOTO BY: IOWA STORM CHSING NETWORK)
Train derails into Mississippi River in Wisconsin; multiple injured
Adventureland adds new chaperone policy for 2023 season
Raymond Lapinski, 29, is accused of threatening to kill a police sergeant in Connecticut.
Man arrested after threatening to kill police sergeant
Leaders with Mercy Iowa City confirmed Dr. Bushra Sulieman’s death on Thursday.
American doctor with ties to eastern Iowa killed in Sudan

Latest News

Athlete of the Week: Morgan Rupp
Athlete of the Week: Morgan Rupp
Cedar Falls’ Jacob Kieler takes the Drake flag in boys high jump
Cedar Falls’ Jacob Kieler takes the Drake flag in boys high jump
FILE - Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell runs on the field during the first half of an NCAA college...
Lions select Iowa’s Jack Campbell with 18th pick
Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald IV gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA...
Jets take Iowa State edge rusher Will McDonald at No. 15