Loras captures Drake flag and Drake history in the 4x800

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Loras men’s 4x800 meter team defended their Drake crown in a big way Thursday.

The Duhawks finished in 7.22.17, breaking the Drake Relays college record held by Prairie View, set in 1979. It also surpassed their onw Division III record.

Three of Loras’ runners are from Eastern Iowa schools: anchor Mike Jasa from Prairie, Carter Oberfell from Wahlert and Wyatt Kelly from Hudson. Ryan Harvey was the fourth member of the relay team.

“Usually I cant hear people when I run, you’re so focused. But today with the crowd I could hear everything (the PA announcer), was saying and I could hear my coach in the stands saying you could break the record!’” said Jasa. “Our goal is to run fast and be a part of something special, and that’s what it was.”

