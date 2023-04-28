Lions pick Iowa’s Jack Campbell with 18th pick

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCRG) - With the 18th pick in the NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell.

The Cedar Falls native won both the William V. Campbell Trophy and the Butkus Award, as the nation’s top linebacker.

As a senior, Campbell started in all 13 games and led the Hawkeyes with 128 tackles, two interceptions, one forced fumble, one caused fumble and a safety.

He also earned Academic All-Big Ten honors for three years and carried a 3.49 GPA.

Campbell is the 83rd player coached by Kirk Ferentz to be selected in the NFL Draft. With the selection of Campbell and defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness (Green Bay, 13th pick), Iowa had two players selected in the first round of the NFL Draft for the first time since 2019.

