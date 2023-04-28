Show You Care
One injured in wrong-way crash on Highway 218 in Waterloo

(Source: MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo man was airlifted to the hospital Friday morning after a wrong-way, head-on crash with a semi.

In a crash report, the Iowa State Patrol said Jordan Welch, 26, of Waterloo, was driving a Dodge Charger southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 218 at about 2:15 a.m. when he hit a semi head-on. It happened near the curve with the Broadway Street exit.

The collision forced the semi through the concrete median and into the southbound lanes. The vehicle Welch was driving then caught fire.

Welch was injured and was airlifted to a hospital in Waterloo. The driver of the semi was not injured.

The crash closed part of the highway for several hours. It remains under investigation.

