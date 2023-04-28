Show You Care
Flood waters force families living on Abel and Esmann Islands to make difficult decision

The Mississippi is set to crest at 21 feet in parts of Clayton County early Friday.
By Brian Tabick
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLAYTON CO., Iowa (KCRG) - The Mississippi is set to crest at 21 feet in parts of Clayton County early Friday.

When the water gets that high, it makes its way into homes on Esmann and Abel Islands north of Guttenberg.

“We start getting water inside our home when the river hits 17ft, so we have about 4 feet of water right now,” said Amy Phelps.

Phelps moved to Abel Island in 2016. She has been monitoring water levels through mobile apps and cameras along her property. They evacuated a week ago.

“It’s a little overwhelming to look at,” she said. “We miss our home the most.”

This isn’t the first major flood they’ve lived through. She said they made preparations to their home to keep water and critters from damaging their home.

“In 2019, we had a beaver get in and cause some damage,” she said.

Others like Dottie Reimer who lives on Esmann Island, waited out the flood.

“Last week, we knew it was coming up, but we didn’t realize that it was going to come up this high,” said Reiman.

Reiman said they have plenty of food to wait until the water recedes as long as the electricity stays on. While the impacts of rising water force a lot of unknowns to those with homes here, for them, it was all part of living along the river.

“We built a little bit differently this time for the flood,” said Phelps.

