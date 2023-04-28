Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Family remembers Iowan killed in Afghanistan airport bombings

By KETV
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) - The family of Marine Corporal Daegan Page is calling for more recognition and remembrance of him and his fellow service members that were killed in the 2021 bombings in Kabul.

It comes after U.S. officials announced this week the Taliban had killed the mastermind behind the attacks.

The bombings killed 13 U.S. service members, including Page, and hundreds of Afghans as the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan.

Page grew up in Red Oak and went to high school in Omaha before joining the Marines.

Page’s mom, dad and girlfriend spoke to KETV in Omaha, and said they’re glad the person responsible is dead, but they want more recognition for Page and his fellow servicemen.

“I want our focus to remain on Daegan, saying Daegan’s name,” said Wendy Adelson, Page’s mother. “Remembering the sacrifice that Daegan and so many others — 12 others that day, hundreds of Afghans that day — lost their lives.”

Page’s family honors him by supporting other troops and veterans, including donations to local organizations.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathryn Mortensen Zimmerman
Iowa woman arrested after interfering with officials during bomb incident
Train Derailment in Wisconsin (PHOTO BY: IOWA STORM CHSING NETWORK)
Train derails into Mississippi River in Wisconsin; multiple injured
Adventureland adds new chaperone policy for 2023 season
Raymond Lapinski, 29, is accused of threatening to kill a police sergeant in Connecticut.
Man arrested after threatening to kill police sergeant
Leaders with Mercy Iowa City confirmed Dr. Bushra Sulieman’s death on Thursday.
American doctor with ties to eastern Iowa killed in Sudan

Latest News

It seems like new concert announcements for Cedar Rapids are happening every week.
KHAK joins KCRG to talk about upcoming concerts in Cedar Rapids
Students at a central Iowa high school got a surprise as they prepared to perform in their...
Musical composer surprises Indianola students minutes before showtime
Students at a central Iowa high school got a surprise as they prepared to perform in their...
Musical composer surprises Indianola students minutes before showtime
The family of Marine Corporal Daegan Page is calling for more recognition and remembrance of...
Family remembers Iowan killed in Afghanistan airport bombings