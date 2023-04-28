Family remembers Iowan killed in Afghanistan airport bombings

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) - The family of Marine Corporal Daegan Page is calling for more recognition and remembrance of him and his fellow service members that were killed in the 2021 bombings in Kabul.

It comes after U.S. officials announced this week the Taliban had killed the mastermind behind the attacks.

The bombings killed 13 U.S. service members, including Page, and hundreds of Afghans as the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan.

Page grew up in Red Oak and went to high school in Omaha before joining the Marines.

Page’s mom, dad and girlfriend spoke to KETV in Omaha, and said they’re glad the person responsible is dead, but they want more recognition for Page and his fellow servicemen.

“I want our focus to remain on Daegan, saying Daegan’s name,” said Wendy Adelson, Page’s mother. “Remembering the sacrifice that Daegan and so many others — 12 others that day, hundreds of Afghans that day — lost their lives.”

Page’s family honors him by supporting other troops and veterans, including donations to local organizations.

