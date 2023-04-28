Show You Care
Cedar Rapids Xavier High School names next principal

Xavier High School in Cedar Rapids has named Lynn Holverson its next principal.(Xavier High School)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Xavier High School in Cedar Rapids has named Lynn Holverson its next principal.

Holverson has worked in education for 17 years. She is currently serving as principal of All Saints Catholic Elementary School in Cedar Rapids.

She was a teacher at All Saints Catholic school from 2010 to 2021 before being named the school’s principal.

At Xavier, Holverson will replace current Principal Angela Olson, who is moving on to serve as Head of School at Iowa City Regina next school year.

The school said it is working to set up an event for families to meet Principal Holverson before the start of the next school year.

