Cedar Rapids postal worker celebrates 65 years of service

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For 65 years, Ernie Topness has put on the same uniform and shown up to the same job at the United States Postal Service in Cedar Rapids, making him the second-longest tenured letter carrier in the country.

In those years, he has driven three million miles, and has never had a vehicle accident.

“Clock in, check your motor vehicle, you draw your mail for the day up to your case, you get that ready, then you go out and just deliver.” Topness said.

Ernie’s post office held a surprise celebration this week to celebrate his years of service.

“He’s a hard worker,” USPS Strategic Communications Specialist Mark Inglett said. “He comes to work every day, takes care of business, does his route, has no issues there.”

In 2020, Ernie reached 5,500 hours of sick leave. USPS calculates that’s around two and a half years of sick leave, which will be boosted onto his retirement.

All of those years, starting in 1957, were spent in Cedar Rapids.

“He says he came to Cedar Rapids on vacation and just decided that he wanted to stay,” USPS Area Vice President Eric Henry said.

Day by day, there are similarities.

“The people that I meet, on the route. It just makes your day.”

However, Topness has witnessed big changes over the years.

“When I first started, we didn’t even have UPS,” he said.

Then automation came, and there have been changes to what he was delivering. He said he used to deliver a lot of weekly magazines.

But what hasn’t changed is Ernie’s attitude.

“I look forward to coming,” Topness said. “The people that I work with, they’re all so friendly, I guess you’d say a large family. I told my kids, even it the job doesn’t pay as much. If you enjoy it, so be it. Do it. It’s not work, you can do it.”

He said he was blessed with four children, and 11 grandchildren, and he’s a veteran who served overseas in the Korean War.

During the surprise celebration held for Topness this week, USPS Area Vice President Eric Henry presented Topness with an official commendation recognizing his contributions to the postal service over the last 65 years.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.