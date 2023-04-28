Show You Care
Cedar Falls’ Jacob Kieler takes the Drake flag in boys high jump

The Cedar Falls senior took second place in 2022.
By Jack Lido
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:53 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Jacob Kieler highlighted Thursday’s Drake Relays action with a high jump of 6-10, a personal best and enough for a Drake Relays championship.

The Cedar Falls senior took second place in 2022.

“I knew that I could come and compete with all these guys there’s a bunch of really good jumpers out here,” Kieler said. “I knew I had it in me I knew I had what it took.”

Kennedy Axmear from English Valleys took fifth place in the girls discus throw, while Mount Vernon’s Libby Dix took sixth.

