Cedar Falls’ Jacob Kieler takes the Drake flag in boys high jump

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Jacob Kieler highlighted Thursday’s Drake Relays action with a high jump of 6-10, a personal best and enough for a Drake Relays championship.

The Cedar Falls senior took second place in 2022.

“I knew that I could come and compete with all these guys there’s a bunch of really good jumpers out here,” Kieler said. “I knew I had it in me I knew I had what it took.”

Kennedy Axmear from English Valleys took fifth place in the girls discus throw, while Mount Vernon’s Libby Dix took sixth.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.