Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Biden to present Air Force team with football trophy

Air Force players touch the eagle on the Commander in Chief's trophy following an NCAA college...
Air Force players touch the eagle on the Commander in Chief's trophy following an NCAA college football game against Army in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Air Force won the game by a final of 13-7.(Emil Lippe | AP Photo/Emil Lippe)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will reward members of the Air Force with a trophy for winning a football rivalry.

The president will present the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy to the Air Force Falcons during a ceremony at the East Room of the White House on Friday.

The Air Force football team beat the Army team 13-7 during a tournament back in November, assuring the Falcons of their 21st trophy, the Associated Press reported.

The trophy is given as part of a three-team rivalry between the Army, Navy and Air Force service academies and is awarded to the football team with the best record.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathryn Mortensen Zimmerman
Iowa woman arrested after interfering with officials during bomb incident
Train Derailment in Wisconsin (PHOTO BY: IOWA STORM CHSING NETWORK)
Train derails into Mississippi River in Wisconsin; multiple injured
Adventureland adds new chaperone policy for 2023 season
Raymond Lapinski, 29, is accused of threatening to kill a police sergeant in Connecticut.
Man arrested after threatening to kill police sergeant
Leaders with Mercy Iowa City confirmed Dr. Bushra Sulieman’s death on Thursday.
American doctor with ties to eastern Iowa killed in Sudan

Latest News

Tributes hang on a fence outside of Club Q Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo....
Colorado governor signs gun control bills after nightclub massacre
One injured in wrong-way crash on Highway 218 in Waterloo
This undated photo provided by the Lubbock County Jail, in Texas, shows Trevor Marquis Rowe.
Man who stuffed 10-month-old into backpack gets life without parole
A Waterloo man was airlifted to the hospital Friday morning after a wrong-way, head-on crash...
Waterloo man hospitalized after wrong-way crash on Highway 218