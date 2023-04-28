Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

2 US Army helicopters on training flight crash in Alaska

The United States Army reports that two AH-64 Apache helicopters based at Fort Wainwright in...
The United States Army reports that two AH-64 Apache helicopters based at Fort Wainwright in Alaska have crashed in near the town of Healy.(Live 5 News)
By Alaska's News Source staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEALY, Alaska (KTUU) - The United States Army reports that two AH-64 Apache helicopters based at Fort Wainwright in Alaska have crashed in near the town of Healy.

KTUU reports the conditions of those aboard the aircraft are not yet known.

Army officials say that the two helicopters from the 1st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment were returning from a training flight.

First responders are on the scene and the incident is under investigation.

Healy is located about 250 miles north of Anchorage.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathryn Mortensen Zimmerman
Iowa woman arrested after interfering with officials during bomb incident
A 64-year-old, Whittier woman is recovering after a rollover crash in Marion on Tuesday...
Whittier woman recovering after rollover crash in Marion
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Specialists at Univ. of Iowa Hospitals find and remove tumor after preschooler has mysterious...
Specialists at Univ. of Iowa Hospitals find and remove tumor after preschooler has mysterious symptoms
Philanthropists Mary Pappajohn, left, and John Pappajohn, right, attend the Americans for the...
Philanthropist, entrepreneur John Pappajohn passes away

Latest News

Scattered showers are possible for several days this weekend.
First Alert Forecast: Thursday evening, April 27
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Federalist Society Executive Branch Review...
Pence testifies before election probe grand jury: AP source
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL...
Bryce Young taken at No. 1 in NFL draft by Panthers
CommUnity Crisis Services and Food Bank is seeing an increase of people coming to their food...
“We are hurting” - Food bank is voicing concerns over SNAP bill