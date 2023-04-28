15-year-old charged with first-degree murder in Cedar Rapids shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have made a third arrest in connection with the February 18th shooting death of Michael McCune, 16, in Cedar Rapids.

Baynon Berry, 15, of Marion, was arrested Friday and has been charged with first-degree murder in the case. He was also arrested on outstanding warrants for conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, going armed with intent and probation violation.

Dante Irvin, 15, and Tramontez Lockett, 16, were arrested on March 23 in connection with McCune’s death. Both Irvin and Lockett and charged with first-degree murder.

The shooting happened at around 11:42 a.m. February 18th in the 1600 block of F Avenue NW. Officers arrived and located the teen who had been shot. The victim, 16-year-old Michael McCune, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no other information is being released at this time.

