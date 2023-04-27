Warmth caps off the work week as cooler, showery weather arrives in time for the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our weather will turn windier and unsettled into the weekend, lasting for a few days.

Before that change, though, we should be treated to another nice day for most of Friday, as clouds gradually build up a bit. Temperatures reach the upper 60s to lower 70s before a slight chance for some showers arrives later in the day, more likely toward Friday evening.

There will be some dry time on Saturday, too, but cooler air will have already started to arrive with highs in the 50s and low 60s. Another batch of showers looks likely by the afternoon on Saturday into Saturday night, with additional light scattered activity on Sunday amid blustery and cool conditions. Between all of these chances for showers, total rainfall amounts will likely stay below 0.25″ for most. Good news for flooded areas, though we have been awfully dry lately too.

Temperatures gradually warm again next week into the upper 60s with mainly dry weather.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.