Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Univ. of Northern Iowa partners with Des Moines schools to provide career pathway for students and educators

The University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls will add a new four-year degree for future...
The University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls will add a new four-year degree for future students.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Northern Iowa is expanding its master’s degree and advanced studies certificate to create the ‘Purple Pathway’ which is designed to help fill administrative positions with Des Moines Public Schools.

The ‘Purple Pathway’ is a two-year UNI College of Education program designed to help educators find positions in the Des Moines Public School District, as well as help the district retain and promote employees.

“Des Moines Public Schools is committed to supporting opportunities for our staff to learn and grow, and this new partnership with the University of Northern Iowa is a great example of that commitment,” said Des Moines interim superintendent Matthew Smith. “The Purple Pathway provides our staff a chance to advance in their careers, allowing DMPS to retain and promote our talented employees.”

Upon successful completion, educators will be qualified to apply for administrative positions available in the Des Moines school district including:

  • PK-12 Principal
  • Assistant Principal
  • Dean of Students
  • Special education supervisor
  • PK-12 special education director
  • Curriculum director
  • At-risk director
  • Director of Education (Elementary and/or Secondary)
  • Transportation director
  • Equity director

More information on the program can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathryn Mortensen Zimmerman
Iowa woman arrested after interfering with officials during bomb incident
A 64-year-old, Whittier woman is recovering after a rollover crash in Marion on Tuesday...
Whittier woman recovering after rollover crash in Marion
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Specialists at Univ. of Iowa Hospitals find and remove tumor after preschooler has mysterious...
Specialists at Univ. of Iowa Hospitals find and remove tumor after preschooler has mysterious symptoms
Philanthropists Mary Pappajohn, left, and John Pappajohn, right, attend the Americans for the...
Philanthropist, entrepreneur John Pappajohn passes away

Latest News

Crews are still assessing the damage at this time.
Train derails into Mississippi River in Wisconsin; multiple injured
The wife of a Cedar Rapids man stuck in Sudan said he's out of the war zone, but is still...
Cedar Rapids man out of war zone but stuck at Sudan border
Adventureland adds new chaperone policy for 2023 season
Leaders with Mercy Iowa City confirmed Dr. Bushra Sulieman’s death on Thursday.
American doctor with ties to eastern Iowa killed in Sudan