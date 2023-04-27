Univ. of Northern Iowa partners with Des Moines schools to provide career pathway for students and educators

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Northern Iowa is expanding its master’s degree and advanced studies certificate to create the ‘Purple Pathway’ which is designed to help fill administrative positions with Des Moines Public Schools.

The ‘Purple Pathway’ is a two-year UNI College of Education program designed to help educators find positions in the Des Moines Public School District, as well as help the district retain and promote employees.

“Des Moines Public Schools is committed to supporting opportunities for our staff to learn and grow, and this new partnership with the University of Northern Iowa is a great example of that commitment,” said Des Moines interim superintendent Matthew Smith. “The Purple Pathway provides our staff a chance to advance in their careers, allowing DMPS to retain and promote our talented employees.”

Upon successful completion, educators will be qualified to apply for administrative positions available in the Des Moines school district including:

PK-12 Principal

Assistant Principal

Dean of Students

Special education supervisor

PK-12 special education director

Curriculum director

At-risk director

Director of Education (Elementary and/or Secondary)

Transportation director

Equity director

More information on the program can be found here.

