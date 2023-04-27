Perfect April Afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This afternoon will be one we would like to keep around for a while.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

Highs today will be in the 60s and lower 70s across eastern Iowa. Along with a southerly breeze sunshine keeps us very comfortable. Get out and enjoy what eastern Iowa has to offer.

Showers late this week and weekend appear to stay on the light side (KCRG)

A storm system moves into the region by the end of the week. It looks like Friday evening will be the first chance for some rainfall. Currently, it looks like the rainfall amounts will be light. Cooler and windy conditions will bring the weekend to an end on Sunday.

The Mississippi continues to rise with crests in northeast Iowa looking to arrive in the final days of April into the early part of May. Remember you can always get updated river levels at KCRG.com

