Nonprofit has started collecting data to understand homeless needs in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Cedar Rapids, Linn County, and nonprofits have started the process of looking into why the number of people who are unhoused has nearly quadrupled since the pandemic.

Linn County data showed 33 people were living outside in 2019. That number jumped to 107 in 2022. The Cedar Rapids City Council said one of its top priorities was to find out why that number was rising and how to better help.

Dozens of people like Jerry Wehde spent their day in Green Square in downtown Cedar Rapids.

“I’ve been homeless for about 8-years,” said Wehde.

The number of people he has seen struggling to find housing has grown over the years. For him, finding a job and a place to live has to do with available resources.

“When you’re looking for meal services, which we have to eat, you’re looking at a system that you have to go from one place to another place to another place, and if you’re outside of that schedule, you can’t get fed,” he said.

It was barriers like what Wehde faces that the city wanted to identify by bringing in the nonprofit “National Alliance to End Homelessness.” Cedar Rapids paid the group $23,000 to craft solutions to the growing homeless population.

“They’re looking at what resources are there from the county, city, and from our nonprofits,” said Jennifer Pratt, Cedar Rapids Community Development Director. “They’ll look at what we’re doing and make recommendations on how to build on that. Also, where are the places where there are gaps.”

Pratt said the nonprofit has already started collecting data ahead of a 2-day work session planned for June. She said getting to the root cause of how to better help people like Wehde was going to be a collaborative partnership with local nonprofits already handling the work. It was something she said they had experienced doing having gone through natural disasters.

“We know how to do it,” she said. “We have those relationships, and we have been meeting weekly with that group.”

Pratt said the next task was to find out how to find a continuous funding stream as the issue is a complex one and would require more than one solution. Wehde said it was work that was needed to keep more people from having to go through what many of those living outside go through daily.

“A lot of people have given up hope,” he said. “They forgot that it takes inner strength and dedication to rebuild our lives.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.