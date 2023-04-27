Linn-Mar’s TJ Jackson a star in the long and high jump

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn-Mar Senior TJ Jackson sent a message to his high jump competitors earlier this year, when he cleared a state beat 6′10 1/2, almost a foot over his head.

“I came into that meet planning to jump 6′4,” Jackson said. “Then I just felt good and kept going.”

TJ isn’t satisfied with 6′10 1/2 he is chasing the school record of seven feet.

“Since I started high school I’ve been aiming for the school record of seven,” Jackson said. “Even when I didn’t clear seven foot I realized it was in my potential.”

Jackson’ was primarily a high jumper most of his career. But he added the long jump, and boy was that a good idea,. TJ broke his cousin’s school record with a leap 23′ 8 1/2. His cousin Curtis McCrary won a state title in 2014.

“I watched a little bit of his tape trying to try to re-create what he did.”

Jackson is a star wide receiver for the Lions and signed to play football at Grandview, but right now he is really enjoying track and field.

“It is more fun,” Jackson said. “I like football, but track it’s just fun in general watching teammates break records to, it is a lot of teamwork.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.