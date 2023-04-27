Jury convicts man of voluntary manslaughter for fatal August 2020 shooting, robbery

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A Waterloo man has been convicted of voluntary manslaughter for a fatal shooting and robbery that happened in August 2020.

The Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier reports a jury convicted Robert Williams Jr. on lesser charges Wednesday. He was originally charged with first degree murder.

Prosecutors said Williams and his brother tried to rob Vincent Hemenway, and three of his friends, inside a garage, but they mistook him for a neighbor they originally targeted.

Williams admitted to the shooting to police at first.

During the trial, he testified that the men in the garage taunted him with racial slurs, threatened to assault him, and tried to rush him.

A sentencing date for Williams is not yet set. He faces up to ten years in prison.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.