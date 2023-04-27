‘It’s just waiting,’ flood prep complete as Mississippi River rises

MARQUETTE, Iowa (KCRG) - As the Mississippi River rises, officials said they’re done with most of the preparation work. Now, they’re waiting for the river to crest.

Flooding is impacting communities in northeast Iowa, with some people having to evacuate their homes.

In Clayton County, emergency management said once the river crests and waters start to recede, they can move onto the next phase, which will likely include weeks of cleanup and recovery.

Clayton County Emergency Management Director Sarah Moser said they’re just waiting for the river to crest.

“We have people that are ready to go, and they feel like they need something else to do, and we just don’t have anything else right now” Moser said. “So it’s just waiting.”

One of the communities impacted is the city of Marquette. Marquette Mayor Steve Weipert said the city is in a good place, as they continue to follow their plans.

“We knew at every stage what we had to do, and go ahead and get ‘er done, and that’s how life goes on the river,” Weipert said.

Highway 76 along the Mississippi is closed north of Marquette.

It’s the route many drivers now use since the Black Hawk Bridge over the Mississippi in Lansing shut down. Most will need to drive 45 minutes north to La Crosse in order to cross the river.

Another community in Clayton County feeling the impact of flooding is McGregor. The city ordered people living on the south side to evacuate this week.

The Mississippi River there is expected to crest sometime Friday or Saturday.

