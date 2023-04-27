Show You Care
Comfortable April day in store before weekend shower chances

By Joe Winters
Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - High pressure still controls the weather pattern. This means we enjoy some perfect April weather.

Today's Hourly Forecast
Today's Hourly Forecast(KCRG)

Look for highs today in the 60s and lower 70s across eastern Iowa. This brings us above-normal temperatures for the first time since late Thursday.

Friday's Midwest Surface Map
Friday's Midwest Surface Map(KCRG)

A cold front slides across the state later on Friday. This combined with an upper-level area of low pressure brings a change. Cooler weather along with clouds and scattered showers is expected. Currently, it looks like the rainfall amounts will be light.

The Mississippi continues to rise with crests in northeast Iowa looking to arrive in the final days of April into the early part of May. Remember you can always get updated river levels at KCRG.com

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

