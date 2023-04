CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Comedian Jim Gaffigan is bringing his Barely Alive Tour to the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids on September 8.

The venue said ticket pre-sale begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday, and general ticket sales begin 10 a.m. on Friday.

