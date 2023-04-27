Clarke women celebrated after winning schools first national championship

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday was the day to celebrate a national championship team in Dubuque. It’s been a month since the Clarke University women’s basketball team won its first NAIA championship.

“Not everybody in the state of Iowa knows really who we are and I thought well this is one way to start understanding who we really are,” Clarke Director of Athletics Curt Long said.

With their red banner draped inside the Kennedy Mall, the Clarke University women’s basketball team was honored in front of friends and family after winning the school’s first-ever national championship.

“All together, this red banner, no one can ever take away from us,” head coach Courtney Boyd. “This is going to hang in the gym forever and ever and ever. This group, we are going to live this excitement and we are going to celebrate this for as long as we can.”

After spending the last six seasons at the helm of the program, Boyd knows championships aren’t won every day.

“The reason why all the tears were shed, the reason why all the emotions were shown, the feeling that you get when the confetti drops - that’s a feeling that some of us may never feel again,” Boyd added.

Which is why she continues to encourage her team to relive some of the best moments.

“I think I watched the video of the confetti dropping like every day after the championship for like a couple weeks,” senior guard Giana Michels. “Not many people get to say they end their last game on a win. That’s something I’ll keep saying on repeat.”

And to never stop celebrating.

“There’s just some groups that are different and this group is more deserving than anybody,” Boyd said.

In addition, to visiting the governor next Tuesday, the team plans to make this win a little more permanent.

“We’re going to get tattoos on Friday. Everyone is getting something a little more different, but I think most people are getting five stars. There’s five stars on the trophy. After we won, we talked about how the stars aligned for us. We had the right people, we had the right road to the championship,” Michels said.

To win the Pride’s first national title, has been overwhelming in a good way. Boyd said it took the entire university to do it.

“When we got back from Sioux City, and the street were lined with people and the side walks were lined with people, you knew it was a win for everybody,” Boyd said.

