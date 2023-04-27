Boy Scouts of America sell Camp Waubeek to cover payout of sexual abuse survivors

COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Hawkeye Area Council Boy Scouts of America sold Camp Waubeek for $1 million at an auction on Thursday.

A judge ruled that the national Boy Scouts of America would pay almost $2.5 billion in compensation to more than 84,000 sexual abuse survivors. Each council across the United States will help the national organization pay back that figure. The Hawkeye Area Council’s portion to pay back is $446,000.

Camp Waubeek was sold to cover the debt obligation. It’s a 97-acre piece of land just south of Camp Wakonda, the main camp. Camp Wakonda will not be affected by the sale.

