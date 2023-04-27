Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Bill in Iowa legislature would place restrictions on traffic cameras

A bill advancing in the Iowa legislature would put restrictions on traffic cameras and require cities get a permit to use or install them.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A bill advancing in the Iowa legislature would put restrictions on traffic cameras and require cities to get a permit to use or install them.

The bill requires cities to apply for a permit from the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) if they want to install traffic cameras. The DOT would then look at proposed locations to see if they’re needed to address safety issues.

Last week, the Marion City Council approved an ordinance that changes city code to allow for traffic cameras. The police department is looking at two particular intersections of concern - Highways 13 and 151 as well as Highway 100 and East Post Road. They are also considering buying a mobile speed camera that can be used anywhere.

Marion’s police chief says they need traffic cameras because of a lack of staff, with almost half of the shifts on duty operating with minimal officers.

Fines in Marion would start at 5 miles per hour over the limit, though the proposed state bill would raise that minimum to more than 10 over. Cedar Rapids would have to lower its minimum fine of $75 to $50.

The proposed bill would also require 10% of revenue from traffic cameras to go to the state.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathryn Mortensen Zimmerman
Iowa woman arrested after interfering with officials during bomb incident
A 64-year-old, Whittier woman is recovering after a rollover crash in Marion on Tuesday...
Whittier woman recovering after rollover crash in Marion
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Specialists at Univ. of Iowa Hospitals find and remove tumor after preschooler has mysterious...
Specialists at Univ. of Iowa Hospitals find and remove tumor after preschooler has mysterious symptoms
Philanthropists Mary Pappajohn, left, and John Pappajohn, right, attend the Americans for the...
Philanthropist, entrepreneur John Pappajohn passes away

Latest News

Scattered showers are possible for several days this weekend.
First Alert Forecast: Thursday evening, April 27
Train Derailment in Wisconsin (PHOTO BY: IOWA STORM CHSING NETWORK)
Photos: Train Derailment in Wisconsin
A judge ruled that the national Boy Scouts of America would pay almost $2.5 billion in...
Boy Scouts of America sell Camp Waubeek to cover payout of sexual abuse survivors
CHAT GPT in the classroom
How some professors are using Chat GPT in the classroom