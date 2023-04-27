Bill in Iowa legislature would place restrictions on traffic cameras

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A bill advancing in the Iowa legislature would put restrictions on traffic cameras and require cities to get a permit to use or install them.

The bill requires cities to apply for a permit from the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) if they want to install traffic cameras. The DOT would then look at proposed locations to see if they’re needed to address safety issues.

Last week, the Marion City Council approved an ordinance that changes city code to allow for traffic cameras. The police department is looking at two particular intersections of concern - Highways 13 and 151 as well as Highway 100 and East Post Road. They are also considering buying a mobile speed camera that can be used anywhere.

Marion’s police chief says they need traffic cameras because of a lack of staff, with almost half of the shifts on duty operating with minimal officers.

Fines in Marion would start at 5 miles per hour over the limit, though the proposed state bill would raise that minimum to more than 10 over. Cedar Rapids would have to lower its minimum fine of $75 to $50.

The proposed bill would also require 10% of revenue from traffic cameras to go to the state.

