Whittier woman recovering after rollover crash in Marion

A 64-year-old, Whittier woman is recovering after a rollover crash in Marion on Tuesday afternoon.(Linn County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A 64-year-old, Whittier woman is recovering after a rollover crash in Marion on Tuesday afternoon.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened just before 12:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of County Home Road.

In a press release, the sheriff’s office said a deputy stopped to help after seeing the vehicle, which had already crashed. An iPhone crash alert for the same location was received at about the same time.

After investigating the crash, the sheriff’s office said the woman was heading eastbound on County Home Road when she crossed the center line and went into the ditch, struck the driveway of a home in the area and rolled into the yard.

First responders had to extricate the woman from the vehicle. She was then taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

