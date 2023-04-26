Volunteers bring ‘Repair Cafe’ to Iowa City, offering free services and lessons in restoration

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A group of volunteers in Iowa City have gotten together to offer a Repair Cafe.

Simply put, Repair Cafe is a way to get your old, broken down stuff fixed for free. But it’s actually so much more than that. This group of volunteers are working to offer their highly sought after skills, but in turn, those who come to Repair Cafe have to stay close by as those volunteers fix those items and learn about the tricks of the trade.

Director of Iowa Valley’s Habitat for Humanity ReStore, Thorin Peugh is one of many volunteers. To him, a part of Repair Cafe means reducing a carbon footprint.

“I prefer to keep as much stuff out of the landfill that’s usable as possible,” he told TV-9. “People need to know, or hopefully want to know, that their things can be repaired.”

By offering his skills to repair furniture, plumbing, appliances, and electrical items, he can help others keep older items out of the trash and in their homes.

Jennifer New is working with Peugh to organize and run the event. To her, it’s about the volunteer work, reducing waste, and teaching others how to repair certain items on their own.

“It’s anything that you can reasonably bring in to be repaired. Lamps, bikes, clothing...that kind of thing,” said New. “The volunteers will be showing you what they’re doing and potentially encouraging you to try or giving you some steps to try once you get home to fix that thing.”

She says many of the volunteers have been looking for opportunities to offer their help, but just aren’t sure how to reach out.

By organizing the Repair Cafe, it’s helping those volunteers as much as it helps those in need of their services.

“A lot of people just want to be asked to do these things and they think maybe nobody cares, or they’re not needed or they don’t know how to offer it, and so this is such a great chance,” said New.

The event is on May 6th at the Iowa City Downtown Recreation Center.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.