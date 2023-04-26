Today in History: April 26, Chernobyl nuclear plant disaster

(AP) - On April 26, 1986, an explosion and fire at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine caused radioactive fallout to begin spewing into the atmosphere.

Dozens of people were killed in the immediate aftermath of the disaster, while the long-term death toll from radiation poisoning is believed to number in the thousands.

Chernobyl’s nuclear power plant workers lay flowers at a monument to the victims of the tragedy during a memorial ceremony in Chernobyl, Ukraine, Wednesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy used the 37th anniversary of the world’s worst nuclear disaster to repeat his warnings about the potential threat of a new atomic catastrophe in Ukraine amid his country’s war with Russia.

