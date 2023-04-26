Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Today in History: April 26, Chernobyl nuclear plant disaster

Chernobyl's nuclear power plant workers lay flowers at a monument to the victims of the...
Chernobyl's nuclear power plant workers lay flowers at a monument to the victims of the Chernobyl tragedy during a memorial ceremony in Chernobyl, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday used the 37th anniversary of the world’s worst nuclear disaster to repeat his warnings about the potential threat of a new atomic catastrophe in Ukraine amid his country's war with Russia. (AP Photo/Wladyslaw Musiienko)(Wladyslaw Musiienko | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - On April 26, 1986, an explosion and fire at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine caused radioactive fallout to begin spewing into the atmosphere.

Dozens of people were killed in the immediate aftermath of the disaster, while the long-term death toll from radiation poisoning is believed to number in the thousands.

Chernobyl’s nuclear power plant workers lay flowers at a monument to the victims of the tragedy during a memorial ceremony in Chernobyl, Ukraine, Wednesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy used the 37th anniversary of the world’s worst nuclear disaster to repeat his warnings about the potential threat of a new atomic catastrophe in Ukraine amid his country’s war with Russia.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on Monday promoted a pack of koozies featuring the faces of...
Gov. Reynolds promotes ‘Real Women’ koozies, parodying Bud Light cans
Specialists at Univ. of Iowa Hospitals find and remove tumor after preschooler has mysterious...
Specialists at Univ. of Iowa Hospitals find and remove tumor after preschooler has mysterious symptoms
Iowa City police on Monday put out a second call for help finding 20-year-old Cristian Martinez.
Johnson County Medical Examiner confirms details in Cristian Martinez investigation
A photo shared by the City of Derby showed flames and a dark cloud of smoke billowing from the...
3-year-old dead, woman critically injured after crash at gas pump
In a press release, police said Jeremiah Coop, 22, previously of Cedar Rapids, was arrested...
Second arrest made in connection to fatal January shooting in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

President Joe Biden and South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol pause after laying a wreath as...
US to dock nuclear subs in South Korea for 1st time in 40 years
Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks during an interview in his office Wednesday, April...
Asa Hutchinson formally launches 2024 campaign in Arkansas
Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, second from right, arrives to federal court in New...
Writer tells jury in lawsuit trial: ‘Donald Trump raped me’
Brian Kolfage leaves court after being sentenced for defrauding donors to the "We Build the...
We Build The Wall founder sentenced to 4 years in prison
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy speaks during an event at the New York Stock Exchange in...
McCarthy struggles for debt bill votes, makes late changes