Sunshine and milder conditions are expected for the middle of the week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today may start out a bit frosty but milder weather builds as we move through the middle of the week.

Low temperatures so far for today in eastern Iowa. (KCRG)

High pressure will keep a mostly sunny sky in place through Thursday. Highs today will be near 60, with highs tomorrow nearing 70, making for some beautiful spring days.

Showers return as a storm makes its way across the upper Midwest (KCRG)

If you have end-of-the-week and weekend plans, there is a storm system moving in on Friday that will bring more clouds and shower chances through Sunday. Windy conditions will also develop as we approach the beginning of May.

The Mississippi continues to rise with crests in northeast Iowa looking to arrive in the final days of April into the early part of May. Remember you can always get updated river levels at KCRG.com

