Sunshine continues this afternoon with rising Mississippi River Levels

By Hannah Messier
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Another sunny spring day, but the Mississippi is climbing.

Today & Tonight

It’s a lovely afternoon across Eastern Iowa with temperatures reaching the 50s and 60s and plenty of sunshine. It will be a lovely day for a walk after work and school. Overnight, temperatures will cool into the 30s and 40s with a mostly clear sky.

Thursday, Friday, & the Weekend

Our lovely spring forecast continues on Thursday with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. However, the forecast will change Friday and this weekend as a few rounds of scattered showers move through the area. The first round will move in late on Friday with more showers possible Saturday afternoon and overnight. A few lingering showers can’t be ruled out on Sunday. Temperatures will also be a bit cooler this weekend with highs back in the 50s and 60s.

River Levels

River levels are climbing and most cities are projected to crest Friday and this weekend.

