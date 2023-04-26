Small Business Administration announces disaster declaration following March 31st tornado outbreak

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Following a disaster declaration from Gov. Kim Reynolds, the U.S. Small Business Administration(SBA) announced they would offer low-interest federal disaster loans to Iowa businesses and residents affected by the storms that occurred on March 31st, 2023.

Businesses and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair damaged property and other business assets. The funds may also be used to prevent or minimize the same type of disaster damage from reoccurring in the future.

“SBA’s mission-driven team stands ready to help Iowa’s small businesses and residents impacted by severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes,” said Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman. “We’re committed to providing federal disaster loans swiftly and efficiently, with a customer-centric approach to help businesses and commutes recover and rebuild.”

The Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Johnson County will be open From April 26th till May 17th to answer questions people might have about SBA’s disaster loan program and to explain and help complete the application. Their hours include:

Mon-Thurs 10:00 am - 6:30 pm

Friday 10:00 am - 5:30 pm

Saturday 10:00 am - 1:00 pm

The deadline to apply is June 26th, 2023. You can find more information here.

