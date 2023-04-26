Show You Care
River levels climbing along the Mississippi

By Hannah Messier
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dry on Wednesday and Thursday as Mississippi River levels climb.

The Mississippi River

Mississippi River levels are climbing and are expected to crest Thursday through this weekend across towns in our Northeast Zone.

River levels climbing along the Mississippi(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)
River levels climbing along the Mississippi(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Tonight & Tomorrow

Overnight, temperatures will drop into the low 30s and a Freeze Warning and a Frost Advisory is in effect for parts of the area. However, even if you’re not inside the Freeze Warning or Frost Advisory, you’ll still have freezing temperatures. Wednesday we’ll wake up to lots of sunshine and we’ll continue to have blue skies in the afternoon with highs reaching the upper 50s and low 60s.

River levels climbing along the Mississippi(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Thursday & Beyond

Thursday will be even warmer with plenty of sunshine and temperatures rising into the upper 60s and low 70s. However, the pattern will change Friday when a slight chance for showers develops for the area. Showers will continue this weekend with cooler temperatures in the 50s. We’ll have a chilly start to May next week with highs in the 50s.

