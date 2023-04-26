Show You Care
Plenty of sunshine, but Mississippi River levels are rising

By Hannah Messier
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The sunshine continues for the next few days, but water levels are rising along the Mississippi River.

Tonight & Thursday

We had a cool, gorgeous Wednesday across Eastern Iowa with sunshine and temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Lows will be a tad warmer overnight, in the 30s and 40s with a clear sky. There will be plenty of sunshine outside the window on Thursday morning, which will continue through Thursday afternoon with highs reaching the upper 60s and low 70s.

Friday & the Weekend

Most of Friday will be lovely with highs reaching the low 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. However, a cold front will move through Iowa late Friday, ushering in a chance for evening and overnight showers. Another round of showers will be possible Saturday afternoon and night. The good news is that rainfall accumulations will be low with less than half an inch in the forecast. River levels will continue to climb in the coming days, cresting Friday and through the weekend.

