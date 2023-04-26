Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Philanthropist, entrepreneur John Pappajohn passes away

Philanthropists Mary Pappajohn, left, and John Pappajohn, right, attend the Americans for the...
Philanthropists Mary Pappajohn, left, and John Pappajohn, right, attend the Americans for the Arts 2013 National Arts Awards on Monday, Oct. 21, 2013 in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)(Andy Kropa | Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa alumnus and philanthropic entrepreneur John Pappahohn has passed away. He was 94 years old.

Pappajohn immigrated to the United States from Greece as an infant and grew up in Mason City. He graduated from the University of Iowa in 1952, earning his Bachelor of Science degree from the then-College of Business Administration.

He started Guardsman Life Insurance Company in 1962, selling the company for $100,000 just 7 years later. He then used the money to start his own venture capital fund, Equity Dynamics. The firm grew rapidly, making Pappajohn become one of the state’s most prominent business leaders.

“This is a great loss for the Tippie College of Business and the University of Iowa, as John Pappajohn is so much more than a name on our business school building,” said Amy Kristof-Brown, dean of the Tippie College of Business. “His story is at the heart of what we do and inspires us every day. He lived the American dream, immigrating to the United States as a child, raising a family, and using his intelligence and hard work to become a business leader. His is a success story we can all learn from.”

Pappajohn and his wife Mary donated a large sum of money to the University of Iowa in 1992 in order to build the John Pappajohn Business Building for the College of Business. They also donated to the university in order to create the Pappajohn Pavilion in the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, the John and Mary Pappajohn Clinical Cancer Center, and the John and Mary Pappajohn Biomedical Research Building.

In total, the Pappajohns family have provided more than $100 million in support of philanthropic causes with particular devotion to higher education and the arts.

You can read more about John here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Specialists at Univ. of Iowa Hospitals find and remove tumor after preschooler has mysterious...
Specialists at Univ. of Iowa Hospitals find and remove tumor after preschooler has mysterious symptoms
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on Monday promoted a pack of koozies featuring the faces of...
Gov. Reynolds promotes ‘Real Women’ koozies, parodying Bud Light cans
Iowa City police on Monday put out a second call for help finding 20-year-old Cristian Martinez.
Johnson County Medical Examiner confirms details in Cristian Martinez investigation
A photo shared by the City of Derby showed flames and a dark cloud of smoke billowing from the...
3-year-old dead, woman critically injured after crash at gas pump
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show

Latest News

Chernobyl's nuclear power plant workers lay flowers at a monument to the victims of the...
Today in History: April 26, Chernobyl nuclear plant disaster
Admiral Sheehy Drive is now closed between E. 16th Street and the Dubuque Ice Arena entrance...
Dubuque closes part of Admiral Sheehy Drive for flood management
A rollover crash sent a woman to the hospital in Linn County.
Whittier woman recovering after rollover crash in Marion
Bobby Hansen with the Better Business Bureau joins us to talk about a scam involving being told...
Better Business Bureau explains scam involving claims people have won the lottery