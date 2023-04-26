IowaBIG students from Alburnett start ‘The Giving Box’ project with Willis Dady

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - You may have seen little library boxes around town, where anyone in the community can take or leave a book. One group of students at Alburnett took the concept just a little bit further.

IowaBIG is a program that lets kids learn from real-world experiences. And a few students from Alburnett’s program decided they wanted to find a way to give back to the community.

”We all have a really deep connection with our community and wanted to make a difference,” said Reese Brandley, Alburnett junior.

It all started with an idea inspired by a free little greenhouse in their community. But Students in the Iowa Big program at Alburnett High School wanted to start something that would have a big impact. And that’s how ‘The Giving Box’ project came to life.

”It’s really amazing. It’s great to see the impacts already making just being put in here,” said Brandley.

The box sits behind the Willis Dady Works building on First Avenue Northwest and has everything from basic hygiene necessities to food and even some books.

People experiencing homelessness can come and take whatever they need.

”The little things matter. They really do like being just, even having a toothbrush can make it the biggest smile and impact that a person can have,” said Morgan Hath, Alburnett sophomore.

”It’s going to make their day-to-day lives significantly easier, so if they’re running to a meeting or they need to make it to a food pantry and they miss the hours, they can still come here and get their basic needs met,” said Kelsey Culver, Employment Services Director for Willis Dady.

The idea for the project started back in September of last year but the giving box was just installed earlier this month.

”It’s a really good feeling because we have been waiting for like a long time to get it out and going. So it’s like a feeling that it’s finally up and going after a while,” Neva Crist, Alburnett junior.

“I feel like some of us, like, didn’t expect to for it to be this great. It had been a long time coming, a lot of planning from everyone in the team and just seeing it actually come to life has been a just great experience,” said Rian Williams, Alburnett junior.

Their advisor for the project, Matt White said it was a great way for the students to get real-world, hands-on learning experience.

”I’m really proud of them for just being resilient and persistent. And then they made a ton of community connections. They reached out to several organizations and then finally Willis Dady ended up being the perfect partner for them,” said White.

The students said they want to see the box full year-round, hoping the community can step in to help keep the project going.

”I hope we can start to get more little boxes out here,” said Sammy Ahrendsen, Alburnett junior.

”Honestly donate, keep it stocked. We are not going to be able to do as much as we would like to over the summer and through the school. So if we could get the community involved that would be really great,” said Brandley.

