Iowa woman arrested after interfering with officials during bomb incident

RINGGOLD COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A former executive director of the Ringgold County Conservation Board was arrested last week following an investigation into a bomb incident that happened in December.

On December 5th, 2022, a deputy with the Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office found a package containing an improved explosive device. He was informed by the State Fire Marshal to take that package to a secluded area for safety. The deputy took the package to Poe Hollow Park. When he arrived at the gate to the park, he found the gate was locked with a padlock.

The deputy contacted Kathryn Mortensen Zimmerman to come to the location and unlock the gate. She reportedly refused. The deputy reportedly explained that he needed to take a package containing a bomb inside the park to an area away from people until the Fire Marshall arrived to handle the device. Zimmerman continued to refuse entry.

Zimmerman met the Deputy at the scene and reportedly stated that she would press charges against him for trying to “hit me with his truck” According to the criminal complaint, bodycam footage and witnesses at the scene reported that this did not happen.

She was charged with Interference with Official Acts, False Report to Public Entity.

