Highway 76 north of Marquette closed for flooding

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Iowa (KCRG) - Highway 76, north of Marquette, has now closed due to flooding, officials confirmed late Tuesday.

The Iowa DOT reports the closure is between US 18 and County Road X52. That’s north of Effigy Mounds.

Flooding along the Mississippi River also shut down the Black Hawk Bridge in Lansing on Tuesday. It’s the only bridge connecting Iowa and Wisconsin in Allamakee County. It’s expected to be closed for at least a week.

With the closure of Highway 76, one of the routes south to Marquette to get across the Mississippi River is now closed.

People can still drive 45-minutes north to La Crosse to find a way across the Mississippi River.

