Dubuque school district to hold community meeting over school consolidation plan

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Community School District said it will hold an informational meeting next week for the community to go over its plans to consolidate three middle schools down to two.

The district said the project involves constructing a new middle school on the site of the current Washington Middle School.

“This would give the district two modern middle schools of similar size and amenities rather than continuing to operate two smaller, 100-year-old, less-efficient buildings,” district leaders wrote in a press release.

Leaders said the project would save the district an estimated $3.4 million in annual operating costs, and would not increase the district’s overall tax levy rate.

Additional projects are also expected to be discussed at the meeting, including the construction of a baseball and softball complex, and acquiring land for a potential new elementary school.

The projects could be included in a September bond referendum.

The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on May 1 at the Forum, located at 2300 Chaney Road.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.