Dubuque closes part of Admiral Sheehy Drive for flood management

Admiral Sheehy Drive is now closed between E. 16th Street and the Dubuque Ice Arena entrance...
Admiral Sheehy Drive is now closed between E. 16th Street and the Dubuque Ice Arena entrance for flood management, according to city officials.(City of Dubuque)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Admiral Sheehy Drive is now closed between E. 16th Street and the Dubuque Ice Arena entrance for flood management, according to city officials.

In a press release Wednesday morning, city staff said traffic is being detoured to Greyhound Park Road for drivers trying to get to the Dubuque Ice Arena, McAleece Sports Complex, and Veterans Memorial Plaza, all of which remain open.

Q Casino is not impacted by the closure.

However, there is no access to businesses on Marina Drive and Waikiki Drive.

Find more information about street closures and detours by clicking here.

