Des Moines businesses prepare for big crowds ahead of Drake Relays

Businesses in Des Moines have been preparing for big crowds ahead of the Drake Relays, which kick off Wednesday.
By WOI
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - Businesses in Des Moines have been preparing for big crowds ahead of the Drake Relays, which kick off Wednesday.

Panka Peruvian Chicken has been open for about two months. The restaurant served crowds with its food truck last year.

This will mark its first relays with the brick-and-mortar location, and expectations are high.

“The last few days, a lot of my neighbors were coming in telling me ‘Well, good luck and be prepared for the Drake Relays,’” said Panka owner Mariela Maya.

Businesses are putting together some special deals to help get customers through the door.

Panka has a discount for Drake students, plus a raffle for any Relays visitors.

The relays wrap up on Saturday.

