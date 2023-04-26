Show You Care
Davenport businesses remain open despite road closures as river level rises

By WQAD
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (WQAD) - People in Davenport are keeping a close eye on River levels, but local businesses say they are continuing to stay open as long as they can.

That’s despite roads closing for safety. Sandbagging efforts have started, as many in the area remember the damage from flooding in 2019.

Owners say they are working hard to balance safety with the long-term future of their business.

“If we don’t have any business and we have no money coming in, it makes it hard on all of us,” Lopez said. “We need to support each other during this, that’s how we are able to make it.”

Business owners say they hope the community will continue to support the downtown district as long as conditions are safe.

